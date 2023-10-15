Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $215.43 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.