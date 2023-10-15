Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in September

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 5.6 %

AYRWF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 89.49%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

