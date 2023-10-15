Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Ayro has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 48.10% and a negative net margin of 1,932.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ayro will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

