B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTG. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

BTG stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

