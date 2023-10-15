Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 5,688 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $330,614,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $39.85 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

