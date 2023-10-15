Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $30,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,432,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $16,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 129.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,804.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 366,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.