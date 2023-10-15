Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385,682 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 418.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CEVA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 325,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Down 1.1 %

CEVA opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $444.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

