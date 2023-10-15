Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

