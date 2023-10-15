Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

