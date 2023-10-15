BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 707,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

