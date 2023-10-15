BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 707,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Down 2.3 %

BancFirst stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

