BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 707,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BancFirst
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst
BancFirst Stock Down 2.3 %
BancFirst stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BancFirst Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BancFirst
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.