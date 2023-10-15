Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.38. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 50,223 shares trading hands.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

