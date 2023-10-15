Bank First (BFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th.
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Bank First had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. On average, analysts expect Bank First to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bank First Trading Down 1.0 %
BFC stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $811.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.
Bank First Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 42.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank First
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank First
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.