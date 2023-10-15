Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BK. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

