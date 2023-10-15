Barclays Begins Coverage on Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRRMF. KeyCorp began coverage on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Shares of GRRMF opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.51. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

