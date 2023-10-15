Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

