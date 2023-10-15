BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $871,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 47.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.