Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

See Also

