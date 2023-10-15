Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 367,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,903,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.5% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BDX traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,050. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.88 and a 200-day moving average of $261.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.70 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

