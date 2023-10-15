Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $581.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

