Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Trading Down 0.8%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.32. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
Benchmark Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.
