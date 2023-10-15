BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BGSF

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. BGSF has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. BGSF’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BGSF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.