BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,845,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 7,579,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.6 days.

BHPLF stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

