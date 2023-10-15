Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 47.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 445.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

