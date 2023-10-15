BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 48.1% in September

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 126,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
BioCardia Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.44 on Friday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 415.52% and a negative net margin of 3,061.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
BCDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
