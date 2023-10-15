BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 48.1% in September

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 126,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BioCardia Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.44 on Friday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 415.52% and a negative net margin of 3,061.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 4.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BioCardia during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCDA

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.