BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut BioCardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 415.52% and a negative net margin of 3,061.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

