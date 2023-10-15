Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.41 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.48.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

