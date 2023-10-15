Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $361.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $361.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.48.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $262.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.00. Biogen has a 12 month low of $248.41 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

