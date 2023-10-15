Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 85.83% and a negative net margin of 133.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

Biomerica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in Biomerica by 67.4% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 170.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

