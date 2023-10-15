BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.81. 2,693,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.