BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 749 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. 1,233,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.