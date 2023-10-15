BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 212 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS remained flat at $84.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,813,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.