Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,534. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

SQ traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,516,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,077. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.03.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

