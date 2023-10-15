Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCSAW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 116,683 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

