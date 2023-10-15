BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 12,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 69,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUA. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

