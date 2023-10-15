BNC Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.