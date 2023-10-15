Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 843 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IBM opened at $138.46 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

