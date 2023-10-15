Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $301.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.13. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

