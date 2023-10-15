Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.