Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

