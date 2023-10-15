Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Salesforce stock opened at $204.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day moving average of $209.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

