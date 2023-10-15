Bogart Wealth LLC Has $9.50 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.