Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $557,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 79,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHA opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.