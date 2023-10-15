boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.32) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
