boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.32) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHOOY

boohoo group Price Performance

About boohoo group

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.