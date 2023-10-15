Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up 2.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Boot Barn worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,934,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 229,257 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. 761,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

