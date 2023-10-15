Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
