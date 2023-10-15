Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Further Reading

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

