Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $92,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,470,838 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,188,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

