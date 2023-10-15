Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.21.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

