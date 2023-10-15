Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRU opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

