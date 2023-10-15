Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

