Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,560 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 765,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 264,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

